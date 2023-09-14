Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,524,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $511,229,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 324,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $54.62.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

