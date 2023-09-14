Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 75.3% in August

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Scienjoy Trading Up 6.2 %

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,128. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

