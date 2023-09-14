Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SIGIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

