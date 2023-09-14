Serum Price Tops $0.0326 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Serum has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $713,672.97 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

