Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Up 212.6% in August

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 266,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

