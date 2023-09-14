SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Up 236.1% in August

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHF Price Performance

SHFSW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,422. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

