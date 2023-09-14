Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Drops By 87.2%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
