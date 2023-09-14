Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Drops By 87.2%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

