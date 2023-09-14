Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Declines By 78.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Blue Star Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 58,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

