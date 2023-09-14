Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Expands By 71.3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
BRAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BRAG. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bragg Gaming Group
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
See Also
