Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Increases By 268.0%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 19.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 223.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 135,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,467. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

