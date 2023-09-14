Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Expands By 125.0%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BRNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

