Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Declines By 57.5%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chanson International Price Performance

Shares of CHSN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,194. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

