Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Expands By 70.4%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

CHCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

