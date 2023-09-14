Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Expands By 70.4%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.9 %
CHCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
