Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Declines By 49.7%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

