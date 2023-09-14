Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Declines By 59.2%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDN. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 6,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $573.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

