Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Decreases By 60.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICNC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 561.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,789,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,799 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,571,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 495,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Thursday. 198,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.