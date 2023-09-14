Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Decreases By 76.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMXF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $482,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

