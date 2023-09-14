Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Expands By 610.6%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 610.6% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 19,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

