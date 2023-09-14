Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Grows By 63.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rumble Stock Performance

RUMBW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Rumble has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

