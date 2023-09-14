Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 162.9%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

