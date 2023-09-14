Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Grows By 310.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 310.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sika Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $32.12.
Sika Company Profile
