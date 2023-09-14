Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Grows By 310.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 310.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sika Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.