Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW) Increases By 109.2%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

