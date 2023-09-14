Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Expands By 117.4%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during trading on Thursday. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $185.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

