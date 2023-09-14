Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.59. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 136,191 shares changing hands.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

The company has a market cap of C$127.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26.

In related news, insider Slate Asset Management LP acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Corporate insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

