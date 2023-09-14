Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.14. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 3,958 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.