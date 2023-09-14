Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.14. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 3,958 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

