Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snail Stock Performance
Shares of SNAL stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Snail has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.36.
Snail Company Profile
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.
Read More
