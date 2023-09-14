SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 5,077,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,706,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,334 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $5,520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 493,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.