Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells $264,973.74 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 1,652,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,810. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

