St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 11.5% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,693,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IJR traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,591. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

