St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,288. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

