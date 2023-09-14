Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.23 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $84.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,583.26 or 1.00034948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02143537 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,531,782.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

