Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

