Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
About Steppe Gold
