Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 29,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 20,223 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 9,835,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,939,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.