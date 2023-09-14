StockNews.com Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

