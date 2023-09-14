StockNews.com Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

SHOO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 523,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

