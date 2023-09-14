StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to “Buy”

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,327. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,057 shares of company stock worth $6,887,974. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

