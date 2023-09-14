Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock remained flat at $38.71 during trading on Thursday. 12,644,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,970,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

