Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.45. 284,202 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

