Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 4,889,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,161. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

