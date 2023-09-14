Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 397,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

