Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.9 %

SUBCY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 11,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

