Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 73.4% in August

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 368.2 days.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUUIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

