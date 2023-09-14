Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

