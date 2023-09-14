Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.05

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and traded as low as $41.94. Teck Resources shares last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
