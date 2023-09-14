The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) vs. Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Head to Head Contrast

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) and Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Numinus Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $3.39 billion 1.55 $224.68 million $4.22 22.10 Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Numinus Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 7.10% 18.62% 6.59% Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Ensign Group and Numinus Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Numinus Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Numinus Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Numinus Wellness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Numinus Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Numinus Wellness Inc. provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health. The company operates through three segments: Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network. The Research Operations segment offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics. The Canadian Clinic Network segment provides supportive therapies and technologies to focus on treating mental health and substance abuse; and services for KAP, psychotherapy, counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy, and other therapies. This segments also offers training, facilities, and other operational resources to practitioners. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

