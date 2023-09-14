Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY remained flat at $12.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

