Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 23,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
