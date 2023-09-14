Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 23,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

