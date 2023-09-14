TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.
TomTom Company Profile
