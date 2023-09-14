TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.