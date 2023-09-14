Toncoin Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007195 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 billion and $36.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,551.65 or 1.00067112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

The last known price of Toncoin is 1.89421078 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $51,377,712.84 traded over the last 24 hours.

