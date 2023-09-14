Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,861 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,622. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

